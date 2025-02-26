3 Days teaser OUT: Yoo Seung Ho and Kim Dong Wook lead a story of love and loss in upcoming film

3 Days (literal translation), the upcoming short film, has released its teaser, and it is deeply emotional. 3 Days is a poignant family film that tells the story of a son holding a three-day funeral for his late mother. During this time, the protagonist of the story experiences a profound moment that feels like her final gift to him, leading him to discover hope along the way.

The film delves deep into his emotional journey, exploring family relationships and the desire to be understood, striking the right chord with viewers. It reimagines the funeral not as a farewell to a loved one but as a transitional moment that signifies a new chapter for the protagonist. 3 Days is set to release in March 2025.

The teaser opens with Tae Ha’s solemn voice: “My mother has passed away.” The scene then cuts to moments of mourning, capturing the deep sorrow of losing a loved one and the emptiness that follows. In his search for closure, Tae Ha dials a number left behind in his mother’s will, leading him to Ha Jin. The funeral director recalls their conversation, saying, “I remember it. It was about a year ago. Your mother contacted me and said she wanted to prepare her own funeral.”

A touching flashback follows, with Joo Hee’s voice lingering: “Because that day is the most important day for me.” Her words hint at a deeper meaning behind her decision, transforming the funeral into something beyond a mere farewell—it becomes a moment of transition, reflection, and love. As the 31-second teaser nears its end, Ha Jin gently reassures Tae Ha, saying, “Let’s start the funeral your mother wanted.” These words carry warmth, purpose, and a quiet understanding, setting the stage for an emotional farewell unlike any other. Check out the teaser here:

Yoo Seung Ho portrays the grieving son, Tae Ha, while Kim Dong Wook plays the funeral director, Ha Jin. Seo Jeong Yeon takes on the role of Tae Ha’s mother, Joo Hee.

Yoo Seung Ho made his film debut in The Way Home (2002) and his drama debut in Daddy Fish (2000). In 2010, he collaborated with IU on a duet titled I Believe in Love for the Korean charity show Love Request.