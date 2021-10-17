3 fall to winter fashion trends your wardrobe needs

As we slowly transition into a new season, from fall to winter, we’re looking at our favourite Korean pop icons for fashion inspiration. Think comfortable transitional pieces that work all year round! Keeping in mind that we’ve been confined indoors for the better part of the last 2 years, the trends we’ve curated maximise fashion without missing out on comfort! Scroll down to see our favourite seasonal trends!

Max it up with a full-length maxi this fall! Works amazingly for summer, fall and can also be worn in the winters with a thick pair of leggings underneath. The printed midi dress is a wardrobe must-have simply because it's so trans-seasonal. Opt for dark or burgundy florals to make it especially versatile – wear it solo in the summer, then layered over a turtleneck with brown knee boots for an autumnal '70s look.

Life is almost back to normal! It’s time to give up your jammies and slide on that pair of jeans! But this season, opt for super straight cigarette jeans! The '50s-inspired indigo hue and straight-leg shape might look like selvedge denim, but there's a generous 2% stretch in there. Wear these babies with sandals and cute tops now, then switch to chunky knits and ankle boots later on.

A smart blazer will get you through almost every season and event! Be it a picnic at the park or something to throw over your shoulder at a black-tie event. Beige blazers especially are boxy, versatile, smart and can be styled in numerous ways with camisoles and lightweight dresses now, then progress to white shirting and knitwear as the weather cools down.

