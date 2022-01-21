3 fashion trends inspired by Red Velvet alum Wendy that we’d actually want to wear

Singer, actress and radio host, Red Velvet member and fashion star–Wendy manages her several talents with perfection and ease. The 27-year-old idol is always on trend–be it on-stage when she’s performing in front of a global audience from all over the world or her off-duty looks when she’s heading to the airport. Her personal style is edgy, classy and always true to her signature aesthetic. Today, we’re looking at some of the icon’s best trends that will hopefully make our wardrobes a bit more fashionable!

Tights: While this has always been a reigning trend in Korean fashion, the global market is just taking to it this season and by the looks of it, preppy tights or stockings will be going strong all of 2022! Tights are technically a staple, but in terms of their cool factor, they tend to go through ebbs and flows. Thankfully, this season, slightly sheer tights paired with anything from boots to loafers are very much in.

Shearlings: The double-toned coats are perfect for fashion girls, especially after spotting them on Wendy. Especially when combined with leather, the shearling (and faux shearling) coat is having a major moment this year, spotted on countless fashion people and on every one of our favourite sites.

Layers: A classic evergreen trend that will never fail you in the winter is definitely layering. Apart from it looking extremely chic, the trend is also supremely comfortable as temperatures drop and promises to keep you warm throughout anything. It also is very versatile, if it gets hot, you can always shed a few layers. When it comes to layering, more is more, so throw on that turtleneck, button-down, sweater, coat, scarf, and whatever else you need to feel warm, cosy, and cool.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried