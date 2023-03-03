3 highlights from BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ featuring American rapper J. Cole; Watch now

The song starts off in an alley where J-Hope is seen indulging in a playful interaction with a young boy. Sombre whistles then pave the way for J-Hope’s brilliant rap. As J-Hope sings and walks around the city we get glimpses of J. Cole. The focus finally shifts to J. Cole who is seen standing on a rooftop. The song is nothing short of a musical marvel with its mushy music and some class-A rap.

Moments before the song premiered, J-Hope took to BTS’ Weverse account and interacted with the fans via a live broadcast. There he spoke at length about everything that went into creating the song. J-Hope started working on the song sometime in October-November last year. The motivation to create something like this stemmed from the very moment he met J. Cole at Lollapalooza last year. The artist also went on to say that he knew if he could do this, he would not want anything else.

Here are 3 highlights from BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ featuring American rapper J. Cole

Cinematography

J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ is shot on the street, literally. The song starts off with a distant shot of J-Hope high-fiving a young boy. When the two bid farewell to each other, the camera follows J-Hope as he walks around the city, rapping, taking it all in. ‘on the street’ has excellent cinematography that brilliantly complements all that it is that the song has to offer.

Lyrics

Rap is a form of music that relies heavily on words and what they can offer. Rap is demanding in terms of what the artist has to offer, thankfully, J-Hope and J. Cole are able to effortlessly deliver all that rap asks for.

J-Hope uses the song as a medium that he hasn’t forgotten his roots and he is grateful to his fans. ‘Every time I hope, as always, for us’ is J-Hope’s transparent expression of his feelings towards the fans. ‘On the street, I'm still’ is a repetitive reminder that he has not lost touch with where he first came from. Before becoming a part of BTS, J-Hope was part of an underground dance team Neuron. J. Cole then raps and asks everyone to be patient with their art with these beautiful lines.

But like a father watching his daughter

Walk down the altar with tears in his eyes

You gotta let her grow.

Storyline

Throughout the song, J-Hope is seen dancing against the backdrop of J. Cole’s rap. This profoundly symbolises how J-Hope was in fact dancing to the music of his favourite artists. As the song comes to an end, we see him finally uniting with J. Cole, one of his idols. The latter symbolises J-Hope’s decade-long journey starting from where he came from to where he is today. The song ‘on the street’ is jam-packed with profound lyrics, exquisitie cinematography and a mind blowing storline that brilliantly complements the overall vibe of the song.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fan turns collaborator: BTS’ J-Hope to team up with idol J Cole for On The Street; SUGA reacts