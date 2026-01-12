3 Hindi OTT Releases This Week: Farhan's 120 Bahadur, Riteish, Vivek's Mastiii 4 to Emraan's Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

This week brings a fresh lineup of Hindi OTT releases across Netflix, ZEE5, and Prime Video. The slate includes war film, crime thriller web series, and a comedy film. Here are the three Hindi titles releasing this week.

120 Bahadur

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, Vivan Bhathena

Farhan Akhtar, Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Ramesh Deo, Eijaz Khan, Vivan Bhathena Genre: War Film

War Film Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming date: January 16, 2026

Farhan Akhtar’s war film 120 Bahadur will be seen making its OTT debut this week. The Razneesh Ghai directorial had released in the theatres on November 21, 2025.

120 Bahadur was praised for its exceptional performances and storytelling. However, it failed to perform well at the box office. It tells the story of the heroic Battle of Rezang La from the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The plot highlights bravery, sacrifice, and endless courage in the face of war.

Mastiii 4

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa Nishant Singh Malkani, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri

Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Elnaaz Norouzi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa Nishant Singh Malkani, Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri Genre: Comedy Film

Comedy Film Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: January 16, 2026

Mastiii 4 brought back Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani for another adult comedy. This time, the story follows the three friends as they travel to the UK to find a solution for their midlife problems. However, they end up making a series of foolish and humorous choices.

What sets this installment apart is a twist where the wives decide to give their husbands a taste of their own medicine and adding fresh chaos to the story. Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film sticks to its double-meaning jokes and awkward moments while offering a new angle.

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Anuja Sathe, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala

Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Anuja Sathe, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala Genre: Crime Thriller web series

Crime Thriller web series Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: January 16, 2026

The streaming giant, Netflix is set to release a new seven-episode crime series titled Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The web series features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role as a dedicated customs officer who heads a special task force at Mumbai International Airport. His team is assigned to crack down on a dangerous international drug racket operating across borders.

The series follows a tense investigation that takes the officers to multiple countries as they try to stay one step ahead of the smugglers. The Neeraj Pandey directorial focuses on the extremely difficult choices faced by law enforcers on a daily basis.

