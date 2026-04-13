3 Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Anne Hathaway’s Mother Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy

As we get closer to some big releases in the coming weeks, a few awaited releases are dropping in the theaters this week. Check out the list below:

1. Lee Cronin's The Mummy

A journalist struggles with fatherhood and his ambitions until one day, when his daughter disappears into the desert and does not return until 8 years later. Their reunion is far from ideal as she appears in a very unfathomable state, ensuing horrors for the broken family.

Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón, May Elghety, Hayat Kamille

Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón, May Elghety, Hayat Kamille Director: Lee Cronin

Lee Cronin Language: English

English Genre: Supernatural, Horror

Supernatural, Horror Release date: April 17, 2026

2. Normal

Sheriff Ulysses heads into the Midwestern American town in hopes of a change from his marital issues and a recent run-in with inquiry of his previous workplace. As he gets hands-on with a bank robbery case, he uncovers secrets long hidden in the location that shatter his hopes and leave him with far bigger problems.

Cast: Lena Headey, Bob Odenkirk, Glenn Feig, Ben Wheatley, Jared D. Underwood, Marc Provissiero, Derek Kolstad

Lena Headey, Bob Odenkirk, Glenn Feig, Ben Wheatley, Jared D. Underwood, Marc Provissiero, Derek Kolstad Director: Ben Wheatley

Ben Wheatley Language: English

English Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Release date: April 17, 2026

3. Mother Mary

A pop star named Mary reunites with her ex-best friend and former fashion designer, Sam, just one day ahead of the opening performance of her tour. She needs a new dress, and their one conversation leads to something more as past feelings resurface.

Cast: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs

Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs Director: David Lowery

David Lowery Language: English

English Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller

Psychological Drama, Thriller Release date: April 17, 2026

ALSO READ: The Mummy EXCLUSIVE: Jack Reynor Opens Up on Why Lee Cronin is Right For Reimagination, Talks Science of Films