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3 Hollywood Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Anne Hathaway’s Mother Mary and Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Here are all the films coming to the big screens this week.

Ayushi Agrawal
Written by Ayushi Agrawal , Journalist
Published on Apr 13, 2026 | 12:22 PM IST | 56K
Mother Mary and The Mummy: courtesy of A24 and Warner Bros.
Mother Mary and The Mummy: courtesy of A24 and Warner Bros.

As we get closer to some big releases in the coming weeks, a few awaited releases are dropping in the theaters this week. Check out the list below:

1. Lee Cronin's The Mummy

A journalist struggles with fatherhood and his ambitions until one day, when his daughter disappears into the desert and does not return until 8 years later. Their reunion is far from ideal as she appears in a very unfathomable state, ensuing horrors for the broken family.


  • Cast: Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, Verónica Falcón, May Elghety, Hayat Kamille
  • Director: Lee Cronin
  • Language: English
  • Genre: Supernatural, Horror
  • Release date: April 17, 2026

2. Normal

Sheriff Ulysses heads into the Midwestern American town in hopes of a change from his marital issues and a recent run-in with inquiry of his previous workplace. As he gets hands-on with a bank robbery case, he uncovers secrets long hidden in the location that shatter his hopes and leave him with far bigger problems.


  • Cast: Lena Headey, Bob Odenkirk, Glenn Feig, Ben Wheatley, Jared D. Underwood, Marc Provissiero, Derek Kolstad
  • Director: Ben Wheatley
  • Language: English
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Release date: April 17, 2026

3. Mother Mary

A pop star named Mary reunites with her ex-best friend and former fashion designer, Sam, just one day ahead of the opening performance of her tour. She needs a new dress, and their one conversation leads to something more as past feelings resurface. 


  • Cast: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs
  • Director: David Lowery
  • Language: English
  • Genre: Psychological Drama, Thriller
  • Release date: April 17, 2026

ALSO READ: The Mummy EXCLUSIVE: Jack Reynor Opens Up on Why Lee Cronin is Right For Reimagination, Talks Science of Films

Credits: A24 and Warner Bros.

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