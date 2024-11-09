3 K-pop groups you did not know are part of Grammy nominations: BTS, aespa and Stray Kids

On November 8, 2024, the Recording Academy revealed its nominees across a range of categories for Grammy Awards, with popular stars like Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars leading the lists. Despite various K-pop groups submitting entries, none were nominated directly. However, aespa and Stray Kids still made an appearance through collaborative projects, marking a unique K-pop presence in the nominations.

Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, includes a song called Over You featuring aespa in collaboration with Chris Martin. This involvement connects the girl group to one of the Grammy nominations. Stray Kids, on the other hand, participated in the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack album, which is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Their track, Slash, ties them indirectly to this nomination.

Although neither aespa nor Stray Kids received a direct Grammy nod, their contributions to nominated projects highlight a significant achievement for K-pop. Other K-pop artists, including Lisa, TWICE, Jungkook, ATEEZ, and Stray Kids, also submitted songs for Grammy consideration, yet none secured a nomination.

Currently, BTS remains the only group to have been nominated for the Grammy Awards. Their first Grammy nod came in 2021 with the hit single Dynamite, nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, a notable achievement that brought K-pop closer to mainstream acknowledgment. Following this, BTS earned nominations in 2022 and 2023, with songs like Butter and their collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe, again competing in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.