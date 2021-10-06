3 K pop inspired winter beauty trends that will take you through the holiday season

As we say goodbye to summer and step into the short-lived fall, we can’t help but be excited about the upcoming winter and the change in fashion and beauty! To help you through this seasonal transition, we’ve taken inspiration from our favourite K-pop artists curated a list of winter beauty trends that will take you swiftly through the season. Scroll down to see the upcoming season’s most loved trends, inspired by your favourite stars!

Go bright: If you’re looking for a fresh take on the holiday lip, go for a bright jungle red to play safe and a pretty purple if you want to switch things up, both bold colours feel unexpected but still seasonal and perfect for the holiday season! Pair it up with equally sparkly clothes and you’ll be set to be the life of any and every party!

Eye grunge: Thick rings of an eyeliner will always make a statement, whether worn for a girls’ night out or for the most elegant of affairs. Let your ensemble be subtle and pair the heavy makeup with some statement jewellery and let your glam do the talking.

Glitter splurge: While the smoky eye transcends trends, this one made it to our list. However, we will suggest you experiment with extra colour, extra shimmer, and just being all-around extra, as the holiday season demands! The best part is that you can look like you spent a ton of time on achieving the party glam but it’s so simple!

