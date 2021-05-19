3 male and 3 female KPop idols who sported white hair like royalty & stunned us with their beauty

Check out the idols who give tough competition to each other with their white hair royalty here!

K-Pop idols can easily sport any hair colour and still look gorgeous in all of them. But there always is one colour or one hairstyle that always makes idols look like Gods. While blonde-haired idols look stunning, white-haired idols are a notch above. It’s not easy to sport white hair - some may think it looks old, some just might not feel like a match.

But, we’ve got some idols that look nothing less than royalty. During the idols’ white-haired era, you can be sure that everyone went bonkers on the beauty that was on the show. Granted that each era of idols’ is incredible, white hair does reign supreme. How? Check it out for yourself.

GOT7's BamBam

The Thai rapper has sported multiple looks in his entire career but we have to say, more than black-haired BamBam, white-haired BamBam is who we went weak in the knees for! His charm was double (or let’s say, tripled) when he made an appearance with white hair!

ATEEZ's Hongjoong

Known to be one of the best fourth-generation leaders, Hongjoong’s style has been a distinct one since the start. His mesmerizing eyes are no doubt the best feature, but they come out powerful especially with the strong eyebrow game he has going on, with white hair!

hongjoong invented having white hair pic.twitter.com/c13oqUUrKp — hongjoong pics (@hongjoongfiles) May 21, 2020

NCT Dream's Jeno

With all the sarcastic and fun sides he has blessed NCTzens with, we’re glad white-hair was also one of them. Pretty debatable, but Jeno’s handsome looks and facial features become more apparent (and adorable) when his hair is white!

T-ara’s Eunjung

Early K-Pop fans would know the limitless talent T-ara’s possessed. After the idol group went on an indefinite hiatus, she participated in movies and dramas. However, one look of Eunjung that forever stays in fans’ minds is her white-hair look. How can it not be iconic?

Eunjung in white hair makes me go #은정 pic.twitter.com/xf1fPjeknR — 션텔 aka 솨텔 (@suatelle) April 26, 2017

EXID’s Hani

EXID’s lead vocal and dancer Hani makes heads turn wherever she goes. And we can’t doubt her because she does possess drop-dead gorgeous visuals. That beauty went up a notch when she sported her long hair in white colour!

KARD’s Jiwoo

An underrated two men-two women group that definitely deserves more attention, Jiwoo is pretty stellar. The group is as good as any other rookie group with stunning visuals and catchy songs but gets overshadowed by others rather easily. Keeping that aside, when Jiwoo sported shite hair, you’re bound to be sure that fans went berserk!

So these were the K-Pop idols that ruled the era they sported white hair in. Who is your favourite idol that looked/looks stunning with white locks? Let us know in the comments below!

