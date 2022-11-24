3 reasons we are looking forward to Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow premiere led by Lee Jae Wook

Alchemy of Souls is returning with a part 2 and the excitement is off the roof. It was confirmed that Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow will premiere on December 10 and take the course for 10 episodes continuing the story in the imaginary land of Daeho. With part 1 receiving a lot of attention for its storyline and the characters, the expectations are high for the fantasy drama. Here are the top 3 reasons we are looking forward to watching the show.

Actor Lee Jae Wook who played the role of Jang Uk is set to reprise his role. Part 2 ended with Jang Uk resurrecting from the dead with the power of the ice stone as his pyre creates a big show and he comes out alive. A preview look at the show allows us to get a deeper peep into the character who thinks he should have died then and has unfortunately returned from the dead. This has further added ominous feelings to his overall trope, unlike the usual cheerful energy that surrounded Jang Uk. A poster showed him holding onto a female hand with the two jades, red and blue, glinting in the sun indicating the interesting turns his love story will probably take. On the other hand, it was also shown that he can now easily wield Naksu’s sword, having been able to control his energy levels because of the power of the ice stone inside him and his long-running practice with his former master Mudeok who is now absent from the picture.

Naksu

The face behind the feared soul shifter is revealed in its actual flesh at the end of part 1. Go Yoon Jung will reprise her role as Naksu and is set to take on the female lead role as opposed to Jung So Min who played Mudeok and was the lead in part 1. The announcement has earned mixed reactions from viewers of the show who were looking forward to Jung So Min’s love arc with Lee Jae Wook. However, many are appreciating the change of tide and are anticipating her chemistry with Lee Jae Wook. A teaser of their upcoming encounters was presented in one of the posters where Jang Uk can be seen holding Naksu’s wrist close to his mouth as she stands behind him with her other hand strongly held in his. On the other hand, Naksu is also the first love of Seo Yul, played by Hwang Min Hyun. We are curious to witness how their first meeting in her original form will turn out. With Naksu’s sword now with Jang Uk, will she even hold any more power to tackle the evil?

Hong Sisters’ storyline

The two renowned writers have once again worked their charm as they took on the imaginary land of Daeho and made it their own. Part 1 was enough testament to their neverending twists and turns as well as class writing, however, they have made it all the more interesting with an extension of 10 episodes. Naksu being a soul shifter herself, who is feared by the world and is considered to be yet another menace is in fact a girl heavily wronged and treated unfairly so far. The predicament presents itself in front of the protectors of Songrim who wish to take down all evil and at the same time in front of Jang Uk whose, feelings for Mudeok and Naksu are large as ever.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is adding excitement to our lives with an upcoming premiere and lots to unfold. Will you tune in to the drama?