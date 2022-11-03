3 reasons why you should watch Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won, Chan Eun Woo starrer film ‘Decibel’

The main poster of the movie ' Decibel ', which is attracting attention with its unique material called 'noise reaction bomb' and a golden line-up completed by the meeting of trusted actors, has released its main poster. The movie 'Decibel' is a sound terror action between a bomb designer (Lee Jong Suk) who wants to occupy the city center with a special bomb that explodes when the noise increases, and a former deputy captain of the navy (Kim Rae Won) who became his target.

The main poster released this time catches the eye as it expresses a situation where a bomb is about to explode in the face of a small noise in everyday life with a red glowing line that crosses the characters with a strong copy of “It explodes when it exceeds 100dB”. Together with Kim Rae Won, the former naval deputy commander who became the target of terror, clenched fists wearing a bomb vest, and Lee Jong Suk, who played the role of 'bomb designer and naval captain from Mensa' with a detonator, and the assistant captain of the navy. Jeong Sang Hoon as a special reporter who accompanies the terrorist incident, and Park Byung Eun as an 'Military Security Support Command agent' who pursues the truth surrounding terrorism.

Decibel:

The intense energy of those who want to block the terror that explodes at the moment the noise gets louder, those who want to occupy the city center, and those who pursue the truth around them together add to the curiosity about the work. 'Decibel' will be released on November 16th. 'Decibel' is a movie depicting the story of a bomb designer (Lee Jong Suk) who wants to occupy a city center with a special bomb that explodes when the noise increases, and a former deputy commander of the navy (Kim Rae Won) who became his target. Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of a navy submarine sound detection non-commissioned officer in the film.

1. Lee Jong Suk

He plays the role of a bomb designer and Navy captain from Mensa. He will be back on to the big screen as an antagonist who has revenge on his mind. Lee Jong-suk said, "The character I'm playing is not only a bomb designer, but also someone who calls Kim Rae Won. That's why he doesn't show up until the middle of the movie." He continued, “The part I was most concerned about was how to hide my existence until the release. I thought a lot about how to make a voice call on a phone call or how to change my voice, but I got a lot of help and did well.” Lee Jong Suk also added, "I didn't expect to attend the production report because my appearance itself was a spoiler." Lee Jong Suk debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week. Lee's breakthrough role was in School 2013 (2012). He is also well known for his roles in I Can Hear Your Voice (2013), Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014), W (2016), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019), and Big Mouth (2022).

2. Kim Rae Won

He plays the role of an ex-naval deputy commander who became the target of terrorism. Kim Rae-won said, "In the past, there were a lot of action scenes that focused on fighting, but this time I challenged myself in car chasing. At first, I suggested CG, but after discussion, I actually finished the scene where I was driving and got into an accident.” He continued, “There is a scene that shows underwater explosions, and there is a scene that jumps off a high-rise building. Important fighting scenes were also postponed. It was really hard,” he confessed. Lee Jong Suk, who said that the 'fan' of Kim Rae Won had a great influence on his appearance in the movie, expressed his respect, saying, "Among actors my age, there is no one who hasn't seen your work or acting."Kim Rae Won also responded, "It was so good to work together. I was very strong on set and more passionate than anyone else, so I was able to create synergy." Kim Rae Won is a South Korean actor. He first rose to fame with his appearances in the 2003 romantic comedy series Cats on the Roof, and movies such as My Little Bride (2004), Sunflower (2006), The Prison (2017), TV series Love Story in Harvard (2004), Gourmet (2008), A Thousand Days' Promise (2011), Punch (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), and Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2018).

3. Cha Eun Woo

He plays the role of Navy Submarine Sound Detection Officer. Director Hwang In Ho sparingly praised Cha Eun Woo, saying, "All the scenes in which actor Cha Eun Woo appeared were not easy, but I was surprised to see him act them out perfectly." He said, “My character’s role models are the deputy captain and Kim Rae Won. He is a friend who follows his seniors (character) a lot, has a calm personality, and when there is a mission or something to do, he carries out the task with a sense of responsibility.” He continued, "It was an honor to be with the seniors I saw on TV, dramas, and movies when I was young, and I enjoyed every moment. Each and every thing you give and say is meaningful,” he said.

