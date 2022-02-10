3 simple trends behind Mamamoo alum Wheein’s fabulous style

Mamamoo alum and vocalist Wheein is a full-time fashion star, singer and one of the most talented dancers! At 26, the style star already has a successful solo career and hits like her album 2019 album Soar in her kitty. Wheein’s career has been just as unique as her personal style, talking about which–is unexpected and refreshing. In addition to colouring her hair from blue to platinum blonde every now and then, the idol also always keeps refreshing her style. Whether that is achieved by feminine dresses or edgy animal print crop tops, the idol always looks fashionable rocking every trend. Today, we’re looking at 3 trends that the idol closely follows. Scroll down for some inspiration!

Punchy hues: Wheein loves punchy primary colours! This includes all colours - not just red, blue, and yellow, but marigold yellows, bubble gum pinks, electric greens, and cobalt blues. Not only are they on-trend, but these colours are also guaranteed to boost your mood. Try styling pieces of the same colour for a monochromatic look or play around with different shades - the bolder the better we say!

Cutouts: The cut-outs we spotted everywhere (including on Wheein) are here to stay because after what feels like endless quarantining, everyone is ready to show some skin! Deeper cuts, asymmetrical hems, and leather fabrics are all welcome. If you’re not in the mood to bear it all, cut-out looks can be layered with your favourite white tee, tank, or a poplin blouse!

Relaxed denims: In the world of denim, a carrot tapered cut, and denim trousers and pants in general are ‘it’ this spring. These styles offer an updated, and even more relaxed look than the straight styles we’ve been living in.

Also read: THROWBACK: When Red Velvet’s Seulgi & Irene got REAL about working together; Admitted being nervous & worried