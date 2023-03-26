3 things we love about Choi Woo Shik: Wooga Squad friendship, Our Beloved Summer acting and more

Choi Woo Shik is a Canadian-Korean actor who was born on March 26, 1990 in Seoul, South Korea and moved to Vancouver, Canada at the age of 10. Only returning to audition and then successfully debuting in 2011, the actor has since taken on multiple memorable roles in films and Korean dramas, building a name for himself in the acting industry. Today on his 33rd birthday we take a look at the many reasons fans love him.

Choi Woo Shik’s friends

Indeed the entertainment industry is a cutthroat world full of people looking for their own shot at stardom but Choi Woo Shik has not shied away from building himself a comfort zone and it is a star-studded one. Having been friends with Park Seo Joon for a long time, the two have appeared in each other’s projects. Moreover, once the ‘Itaewon Class’ star introduced him to Peakboy, the three became inseparable. After acting with Park Hyung Sik and BTS member V in ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’, they were added making them the best group of friends to exist. The Wooga Squad has since gone on a variety show trip called, ‘In The SOOP: FRIENDCATION’, roping in big viewership numbers.

Choi Woo Shik’s Bong Joon Ho connection

It is no secret that Bong Joon Ho is a man with a vision. Over time he has produced multiple hits and raised them to global fame. Well the famous director seems to be a fan of Choi Woo Shik’s acting following first working with him on ‘Okja’. A couple of years later they united for ‘Parasite’, and the overall success of both films would be enough to tell you just how well the two artists gel together.

His versatility

Choi Woo Shik can very well be an antagonist, one watch of ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ would be able to tell you why. He once again had the opportunity to work with Kim Da Mi who was only a teenager in the aforementioned movie and was now acting as Choi Woo Shik’s counterpart in ‘Our Beloved Summer’. The K-drama allowed the actor to show a new side of himself as Choi Woong, with a deeper, more calm role. He has given some spellbinding performances including the one in Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’, and presents a roster full of some of the most versatile picks as compared to his peers.

