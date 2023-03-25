3 times EXO member Kai blew our minds with the #RoverChallenge feat. TWICE’s Momo, Dahyun and SHINee’s Key

EXO member Kai recently dropped his third EP ‘Rover’. The announcement concerning the same was made just last month by SM Entertainment. The album was released earlier this month on March 13. It has six tracks that uniquely capture Kai’s emotive vocals. The album’s title track ‘Rover’ is the most popular track on the album right. While the song is nothing short of a euphonious addition, the recent #RoverChallenge has further contributed to its popularity.

TWICE’s Momo

This is one of the most memorable collaborations picked by Kai for his viral #RoverChallenge. TWICE members Momo and EXO’s Kai are two of the finest dancers in K-pop right now. Any collaboration that brings their fantastic dancing skills together is bound to create a stir. The video of the two of them grooving to Kai’s latest hit has gone viral and currently has over 2.8 million views on EXO’s official YouTube channel.

TWICE’s Dahyun

A clip of TWICE’s Dahyun dancing alongside EXO member Kai at KBS’ Music Bank has gone viral. ‘Crash Course in Romance’ fame Chaemin was the MC at Music Bank. While speaking to Dahyun and Kai, Chaemin asked if they could do a dance challenge on one of their songs and went on to play Kai’s ‘Rover’ soon after. The duo was quick to pick their cue and soon started dancing to the song. The challenge is gaining much traction especially because Dahyun was recently seen teasing fellow member Momo about her participation in the #RoverChallenge.

Key and Kai

The most recent collaboration under the #RoverChallenge was between Kai and label mate Key. Key is the lead dancer in SM Entertainment’s hit boy group SHINee. Key is one of SM Entertainment’s most popular idols and is known and loved for his impeccable sense of humour and sharp wit.

Kai has teamed up with over two dozen idols for the #RoverChallenge! Given Kai’s immaculate ability to dance and present himself, every single collaboration is inevitably being loved by fans .

