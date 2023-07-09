3 times IVE’s Wonyoung proves to be the airport queen; Which look is your favorite? VOTE

IVE's Jang Wonyoung attracts attention wherever she goes, and her latest spotlight moment occurred at Incheon Airport, where she looked impeccably stylish. This is not the first time her stunning appearance has captured everyone's eyes. Let's explore some other instances where Wonyoung shone brightly at the airport.

Suit

Wonyoung stole the show in an oversized blazer and wide-leg pants, accentuating her long limbs. Pairing it with a classic black cutout top she definitely gives the boss vibes. Her makeup and accessories were neutral as always and that perfectly complimented the entire look. She confidently transformed the airport into her own runway with this sophisticated ensemble. Fans adored this look as she gave the rich entrepreneur vibes.

Fur Collar

Nothing can ever go wrong with pink. Jang Wonyoung made fans go gaga over her style when she appeared in a fur coat featuring a fur collar. She paired the beige coat with a white fitted top and white ribbed trousers. To tie the whole look together she sported white sneakers and a pink statement bag to match the color of her fur. She emanated the elegance of a character from a wealthy K-Drama family.

Fur Coat

Similarly, she exuded an ultra-luxurious vibe by wearing a thick fur coat that captivated onlookers. She paired the oversized coat with black overalls. Exuding angelic vibes, fans agreed she looked like a goddess. To tie the whole look together she carried a white fur sling bag and sported red lips to match the vibe. She embraced a trendy and daring style by donning the fur coat, making a bold fashion statement.

Let us know which one was your favorite by taking the poll and casting your vote.

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook, RM, IVE’s Wonyoung, Stray Kids’ Felix, GOT7’s Jinyoung and others: 7 K-pop idols who are Virgo