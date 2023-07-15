3 times Rosé showcased her impeccable beauty in bewitching all-black look; Pick your favourite

Experience the captivating fashion journey of Rosé from BLACKPINK as we delve into her most memorable style moments. Renowned for her undeniable talent and captivating stage presence, Rosé has solidified her position as a formidable figure in the realm of K-pop. With her powerhouse vocals and magnetic persona, she has not only conquered the music industry but has also left an indelible mark on the world of fashion. Rosé's impeccable sense of style effortlessly blends elegance, edginess, and a playful spirit, making her a fashion icon adored by millions across the globe.

Ready for business?

While there have been many female idols who have rocked a chic suit look, Rosé has never failed to impress fans. Rosé is known for mixing and matching textures to create an overall polished monochromatic look. This time again she has played with all textures of black to give us this look. Donned in black trousers and a matching waistcoat Rosé screams ‘Ready for business’. Pairing it with a white shirt and black velvet coat, she definitely gives high-end vibes. But what seems to garner the most attention is the huge bow, keeping her makeup and accessories simple, she definitely rocked this look.

Cannes debut

Who can forget Rosé’s sensuous black look for her debut at Cannes? For the premiere of the movie Monster, Rosé, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, opted for a sophisticated and alluring look inspired by the glamorous style of silver screen icons from the 1940s. She chose a black slip-on dress from the renowned luxury fashion brand Saint Laurent, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. The custom-made black gown worn by Rosé was crafted from silk-satin material, featuring a halter-style neckline that showcased a unique touch—a ruffled scarf that cascaded into a train at the back. Rosé kept her overall styling simple, with natural-looking makeup and a hairstyle reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn. With its sleeveless design, revealing a plunging backless detail, torso ruffles, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-length hem, the gown exuded both sensuality and elegance in her ensemble.

Shut Down music video

Whether it's a figure-hugging latex gown or casual attire, Rosé effortlessly demonstrates that an all-black look can be strikingly beautiful. She embodies the epitome of elegance and sophistication while exuding a fierce and confident aura, showcasing her versatility as a fashion chameleon. In this music video, she featured a simple black ensemble but still managed to add a signature Rosé spin. She was seen wearing a black crop top, black shorts, and knee-rise boots. However, that was not enough to elevate the style of the outfit she paired it with a Balenciaga green faux fur long coat.

