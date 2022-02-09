The 3 trends behind BTS leader RM’s phenomenal style

BTS leader, singer and full-time fashion star–RM is the Bangtan Boy currently on our fashion radar. From subtle elegance to experimental trends, the BTS leader never shies away from rocking a look. The 27-year-old rapper’s style is always on point and he’s always dressed to the nines. While RM loves trying new trends, he always stays true to his signature style and even while experimenting manages to keep things classy and sophisticated. Today, we’re looking at some staples we often spot in the singer’s wardrobe and looks. Scroll down for some gender-fluid style inspo!

Baggy jeans: The '90s-inspired relaxed and baggy jeans that surfaced in a major way last season will step into the forefront again for spring 2022 as one of the go-to denim choices for chic fashion people like RM. In terms of wash, it's everything from light to faded washes. RM loves to rock these as street-style with oversized hoodies and sweatshirts! You can pair it with a fitted knit top to add balance to the look.

Dark wash: Super sophisticated and totally can be replaced with trousers. Pair it with a chic top and you’ll look as elegant as ever. Tailored denim actually took one of the top spots for favourite spring 2022 trends in a recent team meeting about trends. The silhouette will bring instant polish to legit any look.

White shirt: A wardrobe must-have no matter where you’re going! An oversized white shirt works with every kind of bottom wear and can be styles in countless ways. Since the shirt is plain on colour, you can go all out with coloiurful accessories or maybe a bold lip! This works like a charm.

