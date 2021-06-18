3 trends BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Seolhyun and Sunmi can’t get enough of for the summer

We are looking back at the best Korean inspired 2020 trends that we’re taking with us in the new year. Scroll down to see what made the list.

Looking back at the past two years we’ve spent confined indoors, the meaning of fashion has changed. And for the better. Amidst the pandemic, as we were stuck in our homes fashion changed from ultra-glam to ultra-comfy and people found their aesthetic in cosier clothing. As the lockdown opens up and we look ahead at the time ahead of us, where we can experiment with our fashion, there are some styles and overall trends that are too good to leave behind. Inspired by the Korean entertainment industry, scroll down to see the trends that are too good to be left behind.

Earthy tones: the colour palette has shifted from neon and bright styles to those similar to nature. Exuding comfort and oneness with nature, maybe it’s a result of craving outdoors for so long!

Drama: The dramatic tops that were only rocked during Zoom calls are back and have their seal of approval from the likes of Seolhyun, Jisoo, and Shuhua, who are all fans of the Puffy sleeves. As things open up again, we can finally ace the dramatic flare with these tops and just a pair of jeans.

Go big: Oversized everything is something that has brought so much comfort to us at home, it has now transformed into a chicer look, and the trend has turned into oversized suits. Perfect for summers or winters, the oversized suit will have you ready for any occasion throughout any season. We took inspiration from Zico, YoonA, and Sunmi for our oversized suits for the upcoming season.

Credits :Instagram

