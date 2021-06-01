3 trends inspired by the Korean entertainment industry that we’re living and lounging in this summer

We are looking at the top summer trends inspired by Korean idols that will reign supreme in 2021. Scroll down to see our list.

As we dive deep into the summer season, we’re looking at the most stylish summer looks inspired by our favourite Korean artists. These styles can now be fully embraced as the season gets warmer, scroll down to see the styles we’ll be rocking this summer.

While lounging at home is still not a thing of the past (thanks to COVID), this summer is all about comfortable clothing that also looks cute. While work from home allows all the mobility to opt for a comfortable fit at the bottom, we are loving wide-legged pyjamas. The pants in questions are cute, comfortable and great to lounge in!

Basics like a tank top or classic round neck T-shirts have been the star of the season. Basics have revived back to style as the pandemic forces us to stay home. What’s great about basics is that you can style it however you like without compromising on comfort at the same time! Basics are not only dominating the Korean industry but also worldwide.

Keeping comfort in mind, oversized anything and everything is big right now. Dress it up or down, you can make a fashion statement while compromising comfort. Style an oversized sweater or shirt with bike shorts for a 90s vibe or go for long pants or leggings for a touch of urban style.

