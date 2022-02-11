3 trends that make Sehun’s street style ensembles look ridiculously good

South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, model, dancer and style star–Sehun does it all with ease. The idol’s bad-boy style is a hit with fans and fashion mavericks alike–and with good reason. Sehun’s often sets new trends with his edgy and gritty sense of personal style. While the crooner is always on trend with the current trends, he also never loses touch with the signature style that defines him. Whether it's black-tie looks or rocking leather jackets and aviators like the ultimate street style icon–Sehun always gives his 100% to his ensembles. Today, we’re breaking down some of his looks and decoding the trends that help make his phenomenal style happen. Scroll down to take inspiration from the street style god himself!

The crew neck tee and jeans combo: Make a simple white tee and jeans feel downright elegant when you style them with an ankle-length coat and maybe switch Sehun’s sneakers for some slingback heels. Selecting denim in a darker wash with a tailored fit will ensure the overall look feels elevated and more sophisticated.

Suits: Coordinating suits get reimagined each season. This time around, the coordinated suits are ruling street-style with a more casual vibe. If you want to keep things interesting, switch the pants with a skirt to give the look full focus. With mini hemlines back in style, these shrunken proportions feel extra fresh.

Pop of colour: If there’s another takeaway to memorize for spring from Sehun’s wardrobe is that it’s a renewed commitment to sartorial colour. No shade is too bold and head-to-toe tones are encouraged, as seen on the style star multiple times.

