The 3 valuable fashion lessons we picked up from EXO alum Kai

We’re paying homage to K-Pop’s brightest fashion star–EXO alum Kai. From edgy separated to black-tie chic, the superstar musician’s style is anything but boring. An extension of his own colourful personality, Kai’s style has fans in Bollywood even, some including Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff! While his quintessential bad-boy style with his dashing good looks is enough to make fans swoon but what we love is his love for experiencing with looks while keeping his pieces basic. Today, we’re taking inspirations from the icon for a stylish summer and some gender-fluid trends! Scroll down to get inspired!

Black with pops of colour: If you want to try out bright colours like the fashion mavericks of the world, stick to a black look and add strategic pops of colour. That's how we'll personally be easing into the major spring trend! Layer bright colours underneath a chic blazer or balance the neon with touches of cream, beige or black if you are afraid of overdoing it.

Crop tops: Crop tops are meant to be seen, and there are honestly so many cool styles on the market for spring. Knit versions, printed patterns, ribbed tops—you truly can't go wrong. If you're wondering how to style one, use the outfit formula above by pairing your top with trousers and an oversize jacket.

Dark Wash: Over the last few years, we’ve mostly worn lighter denim, but as fashion starts to go darker, we’re excited to see how popular dark washes are again. Personally, we think that dark indigo always reads as expensive, so it's always a great option when you want to feel polished.

