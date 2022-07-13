3 Years of ‘Hotel Del Luna’: 3 great moments from the Yeo Jin Goo and IU starrer fantasy romance drama

Released in 2019, ‘Hotel Del Luna’ is a romance fantasy drama. ‘Hotel del Luna’ (previously known as ‘Guest House of the Moon’) is not like any other hotel. A supernatural place, the hotel is not visible in its true form during the daytime and humans can only come across the hotel under special circumstances. Its staff and clients are all ghosts coming to terms with unfinished business in their former lives before they pass on to the afterlife and cycle of reincarnation; the staff, in particular, have been there for decades or centuries as they have not settled their grudges. The exception to this is the hotel's general manager, which has been filled by a succession of human ‘passersby’ since they need to interact normally with the real world in certain instances, like paying bills or fulfilling ghosts' requests with still-living relatives/friends.

IU as Jang Man Wol

Jang Man Wol is the moody owner of Hotel del Luna (Guest House of the Moon). She was condemned to this fate in order to atone for the sins she committed 1,300 years ago. Alternating between being aloof and bad-tempered, she is known for her love of extravagant things, particularly luxurious outfits, fast cars, and expensive champagne. This is IU’s best role as she has a dominant personality but a sad past. Her comedic timing plus outrage moments are truly one of the best!

Yeo Jin Goo as Gu Chan Sung

Gu Chan Sang is The new general manager of Hotel del Luna. He is a Harvard MBA graduate hired as an assistant manager at one of Korea's top hotels. However, due to a deal his father made with Jang Man Wol twenty-one years before, Chan Sung is forced to become the general manager for Hotel del Luna. Being stoic and rational puts him at odds with Man Wol, particularly curbing her spendthrift and extortionist tendencies. He is the opposite of Jang Man Wol as he is more organized and practical while Man Wol is emotional and gets hindered by her desires. Gu Chang Sung also is a warm person at heart as he does everything in his power to alleviate Jang Man Wol of her pain when he falls in love with her.

The rest of the cast

Besides the main cast members, the side cast members also carried the show like Pyo Ji Hoon as Ji Hyun Joong who is a hotel receptionist. He is nice and polite but does not like his job. He was a student who died at the height of the Korean War and Kang Mina as Jung Soo Jung or Kim Yoona who is a rich and arrogant student, whose body ends up being inhabited by the spirit of Jung Soo Jung, a schoolmate whom Yoona bullied and accidentally killed. When Yoona's spirit is destroyed, Soo Jung decides to remain inside Yoona's body and assume her identity.

