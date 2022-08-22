3 years of ‘Love Alarm’: How the first and second seasons of Kim So Hyun and Song Kang drama was poles apart

‘Love Alarm’ revolves around the story of a technology that enables users to discover love through an application which notifies users when someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them. Based on the Daum webtoon of the same name by Chon Kye Young, it follows the life of a high school girl in a society greatly influenced by a mobile app capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.

Kim So Hyun played the role of Kim Jo Jo, a beautiful and hardworking high school student who is bright and cheerful despite her family's painful history. Song Kang played the role of Hwang Sun Oh, a handsome model and high school student who grew up as an only child in a rich, but uncaring family with lots of problems. He falls in love with Kim Jo Jo. Jung Ga Ram played the role of Lee Hye Yeong, a hardworking high school student who also likes Jo Jo and is the childhood friend of Sun Oh. He is the only child of a domestic helper working at Sun Oh's house.

The two seasons have caught a lot of controversy for the way the love triangle was made extremely messy and the main characters’ personalities were not fleshed out properly. But there were some key differences from the first and second season.

The love story of Kim Jojo and Hwang Sun Oh vs Kim Jojo and Jung Ga Ram

Season 1 had the best moments of Kim Jojo and Hwang Sun Oh as they quickly fall for each other and are constantly finding ways to be together. From their first scene, it's pretty obvious that they have undeniable chemistry but that cannot be said about Jojo and Ga Ram in the second season. They feel more like close friends who mistake their feelings for love. Even though it's obvious Jojo still loved Hwang Sun Oh, she decided to be with Jung Ga Ram.

Messing endings

Season 1, of course, had an unexpected ending but season 2 from start to end felt like a melodrama without any of the excitement. The first few episodes were used to establish how the three main characters were living in the current timeline but the only issue was that even towards the end, Kim Jojo was not true to herself and failed to talk of her true feelings even while letting go of Hwang Sun Ho.

