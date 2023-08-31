3 years of Do You Like Brahms?: Character breakdown of Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae’s roles

Do you like Brahms? gave solace to every one of the individuals who have at any point found themselves at the line divided between dreams and reality. Both Chae Song Ah (played by Park Eun Bin), who enjoyed playing the violin but lacked talent, and Park Joon Young (played by Kim Min Jae), who did not enjoy playing the piano, experienced development and discovered a way to be content with themselves. It was tied in with believing in themselves and loving themselves first and foremost. Since the two main characters are relatable to viewers, the course of them fostering a strong mind created a profound resonance to watchers.

Park Eun Bin as Chae Song Ah:

Park Eun Bin did a phenomenal job as Chae Song Ah in the drama. From dreaming about being a violinist at an older age to actually trying to achieve it- she expressed the feelings of many people who thought they are too late to do what they want. Being surrounded by talented musicians who started their journey as children, she always felt left out. With the help of determination and Park Joon Young, she was able to get back on her feet no matter how many times people say things behind her back. Her introverted personality lets her become a doormat with other people but she slowly changes in the course of the story as she gains confidence. Her love for music and violin especially is heartwarming because she goes ahead to try and achieve her dream despite her closest friends and family members telling her she is too late. Her chemistry with Park Joon Young is also exceptional as they help each other come out of their uncomfortable situations.

Kim Min Jae as Park Joon Young:

Kim Min Jae is usually known for bold roles but here is the definition of a humble guy. Park Joon Young is known for his exceptional piano skills but he loses his love for piano after his first love and best friend get together. The heartbreak slowly eats him inside until he meets Chae Song Ah. Their slow burn romance is beautiful to watch as they discover themselves and each other. He is great at helping Chae Song Ah to love music in her own way while she helps him love piano all over again. His protective nature and determination to keep her in his life despite the minor issues they face had the viewers swooning over him.

