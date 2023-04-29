3 years of Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun starrer Extracurricular: 3 reasons why you should watch the show

‘Extracurricular' is a drama depicting the process of high school students who chose the path of crime without guilt to make money and pay the irreversible and harsh price. It drew attention as a controversial work that sharply portrayed the bad reality of our society and the dark side of teenagers. It was an unconventional work in many ways, such as the stimulating material and the appointment of new actors.

The intricate plot:

The opening of Extracurricular, which deals with youth sexual crimes, was around the time when the perpetrators of the N Room incident were arrested and their identities were revealed, which was a social shock. The drama, which follows the story of a young perpetrator who earns living expenses by playing the role of a pimp, is bound to be controversial no matter how it is reproduced. The fact that among the perpetrators of Room N, which made numerous juvenile victims with terrible and vicious methods, there was a person who had been involved in crime since his teens, is also true. Most of the young protagonists' works have focused on their shocking inner circumstances. It is a way of claiming that there is a world of their own that adults do not know about, such as the delinquency of a model student who is obedient and the pure appearance of a tough rebel. But the limits were clear. This is because there was a standard that the 'real' world should be implemented, which should be a line that adults can understand.

The characters:

The drama walks a path that has never been seen by existing Korean dramas with teenagers as the main characters. The story unfolds until the end, centering on the main character in an uncomfortable reality. Adults exist in ‘Extracurricular' in a symbolic form, but they do not play any role. The main characters don't even think of them as adults. ‘If you don't help, you can erase the presence of others in an instant, that’s what they believe’. A world of teenagers who gradually expand the world centered on themselves, bump into others in the process, and learn guilt, guilt, and ethics. Kim Dong Hee, Park Ju Hyun starrer 'Extracurricular' embodies this world without a single line of narration.

ALSO READ: Anna star Suzy ‘feels shy’ around Decision To Leave actor Tang Wei and Baeksang Awards co-host Park Bo Gum

Advertisement