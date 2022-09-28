3 Years of ‘Melting Me Softly’: 3 reasons why this drama is Ji Chang Wook’s most underrated drama

Ji Chang Wook took on the role of Ma Dong Chan, who is a PD, who works on a popular variety show. He and other participants take part in the variety show's 24 hour freezing people project. Ma Dong Chan is supposed to wake up 24 hours after being frozen, but, when he wakes up, he finds out that 20 years has passed. His appearance is the same as when he was frozen, but his parents, younger brother, girlfriend and co-workers have all aged significantly.

Due to a mysterious conspiracy, a man and a woman, who took part in a 24 hour freezing project, wake up 20 years later, instead of 24 hours later. In order to survive, the man and the woman have to keep their average core body temperature at 31.5°C. Their relationship develops romantically.

1. Ji Chang Wook as Ma Dong Chan

In this drama, he did a great job as Ma Dong Chan, a popular PD whose life comes to a screeching halt and he works hard to move along with everyone else 20 years later. His confusion, attitude and other traits really stand out and he does a great job at portraying the feelings. His jealous mannerisms are the funniest especially when Ko Mi Ran (Won Jin Ah) gets along with the new handsome intern Hwang Ji Hoon (Golden Child's Bomin).

2. Won Jin Ah as Ko Mi Ran

A bubbly and hardworking girl, Ko Mi Ran also struggles with moving along the world after her life stops 20 years prior. She still works hard at her dream job and shows her resilience at every given point. She is a beautiful soul who cares for all people and does everything to make them happy but she is not a pushover and constantly proves herself.

3. The budding romance of the main characters

Ma Dong Chan and Ko Mi Ran initially have their issues with each other but soon find a common ground and that leads them to fall in love slowly. Their adventures brought them closer and the way they displayed it was absolutely beautiful!

