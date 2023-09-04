30 Days: Jung So Min and Kang Ha Neul go through unbelievable situations in new stills for upcoming movie

On September 4, Mind Mark Pictures released the stills for the upcoming Korean film 30 Days starring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min. The film follows a passionate lawyer Jung Yeol (Kang Ha Neul) and Nara (Jung So Min) who are in love with each other but soon want a divorce after they can no longer handle each other’s behavior. On their way to the court, they got into an accident, causing them amnesia. They had 30 days after that to figure out their lives and themselves. The film will be out on October 3.

30 Days starring Jung So Min and Kang Ha Neul

The stills compactly show the flow of the story of Jung Yeol and Nara starting with their meet-cute which is wonderful. The images of the two individuals experiencing amnesia together do raise an interest in the story. From the manner in which they take a gander at one another with fondness, to Jung Yeol and Nara not budging despite the opposition from their families to their relationship. The viewers get a brief look into the youth-filled seasons of the couple. But that love doesn’t last for a long time as their relationship slowly becomes sour. The next few images show them looking bored and tired of each other. The only interactions they have are fights and silly arguments.

30 Days’ new stills

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min's expressions in the new film 30 Days are a foreshadowing of the ridiculous events that unfold as their characters experience amnesia and get divorced. The banner in the film's poster, which reads 'Looking for the memories of Miss Hong Nara and Noh Jung Yeol', hints at the challenges that the couple will face as they try to piece together their lives. The film's premise, which explores the challenges of communication in a marriage, is relatable to many viewers. Jung Yeol and Nara are amazing at their careers but as a married couple, they are unable to communicate with each other but rather just point out flaws of each other in the most hilarious ways possible.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan marks his return after hiatus; THE8 debuts blonde hair on way to Japan concert