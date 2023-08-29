30 Days: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min are awkwardly charming in new stills for upcoming Korean movie

The Korean film 30 Days is the tale of Jung Yeol (Kang Ha Neul) and Nara (Jung So Min), who experience the ill effects of amnesia not long before they become a separated couple since they couldn't handle each other's terrible way of behaving. They endure 30 days attempting to sort their life out while finding out about one another.

30 Days stills starring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min:

Kang Ha Neul demonstrates his intelligence as a successful lawyer in the recently released 30 Days stills, but he also makes people laugh with his cute characteristics. By introducing Jung Yeol as a character who displayed the unique laziness and awkward personality that he possesses when he is by himself, Kang Ha Neul sparked curiosity amongst fans. Director Nam Dae Joong said that Kang Ha Neul is known as a the one of a kind actor for the character Jung Yeol who amazingly swings between coolness and geekiness. Jung So Min displays beautiful visuals that alternates between the presence of film maker Nara with a knowing grin and amazing expression to the inconspicuous appeal of a crazy person tossing a baseball. Jung So Min introduced Nara as a character who appears elegant and composed, but when she is enraged, it appears as though she will bite if touched. Jung So Min also stated that she enjoyed the creative time spent discussing her thoughts on the character prior to filming and generating new laughs even amongst the cast and crew.

About Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min:

Kang Ha Neul is an extraordinary comic actor who has portrayed a variety of characters, including the webtoon based comedy film in Twenty, the hot-blooded police academy student in Midnight Runners and the naive policeman in When the Camellia Blooms. Fans are eager to see him show his comedic abilities as an actor. Jung So Min is known as a versatile actor who has acted in dramas like Playful Kiss, Because This Is My First Life, The Smile Has Left Your Eyes and others. Her last drama was Alchemy Of Souls where she received recognition for her role in the fantasy historical drama. She also acted in the 2022 Project Wolf Hunting alongside Seo In Guk, Jang Dong Yoon and others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Road To Boston: Im Siwan receives unwavering support from Park Eun Bin in main trailer for historical film