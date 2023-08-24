30 Days: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min rediscover themselves in hilarious first teaser and posters

On August 24, Mind Mark Pictures released the posters and teaser for 30 Days. The movie stars Squid Game 2's Kang Ha Neul and Alchemy of Souls' Jung So Min, playing the roles of Jeong Yeol and Nara, respectively. They meet and fall in love like any other couple but after they get married, they realize each others’ flaws and thus begin their journey of hate. But, an accident wipes off their memories and they have to rediscover themselves as well as their relationship together, which could go well or extremely bad. The movie will be released on October 3.

The posters show Jeong Yeol and Nara as individuals. Jeong Yeol is a passionate yet lazy person. He is dedicated to his job but not as much to his marriage. He eventually becomes lazy towards Nara and her needs. His smile shows innocence and youth but it seems like he also goes through various emotions during the course of their marriage. Nara, on the other hand, is a beautiful and intelligent woman. She cares for people around her but her major flaw is her temper. In the beginning, her relationship with him was amazing but her temper kept getting the best of her, leading her to argue with him at any given time.

The drama teaser starts with Jeong Yeol coming across Nara on a rainy day and they fall in love. Soon, they profess their love for each other and get married early. The beautiful music and hearty eyes change to action music and yelling. It seems as though some time has passed and these two can’t really seem to be getting along. All they do is fight and while the viewers enjoy the childish fights that the duo get into, it is obvious that they are waiting to get divorced. They travel together to court, get lost in another argument, and don’t notice the truck that hits them head-on. Afterward, it is confirmed that both Jeong Yeol and Nara have lost their memory about their relationship and have only 30 days to re-learn everything about themselves and their relationship.

