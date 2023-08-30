30 Days: Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min show off their chaotic chemistry in main poster for upcoming comedy film

On August 30, Mind Mark Pictures released the main poster for the upcoming romantic comedy film 30 Days starring Squid Game 2's Kang Ha Neul and Alchemy Of Souls' Jung So Min. The film follows Jeong Yeol and Nara, who suffer from amnesia after getting into an accident and are on their way to divorce each other. They believe that they had an unhappy marriage owing to their habits. The film will be released on October 3.

30 Days starring Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min:

The main poster grabs the attention with the visuals of Kang Ha Neul (Jeong Yeol) and Jung So Min (Nara) showing off their chaotic chemistry. In 30 Days, Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min show their natural enthusiasm, characteristics, careers, and even brilliance. They are all about knowledge, appearance as well, and a little geekiness that emerges during their fight and can be seen even through laughter in this film. The words on the poster say, “Memories and romance are swept away but the laughter stays.” It shows how despite their happiness, there is a lot more going on within their relationship.

30 Days earlier teasers

Previously, they released stills for Jeong Yeol and Nara. Jeong Yeol was seen as a hard-working person in the first picture. He has been seen giving his all in his work. One can see how he is an intelligent and successful lawyer who did not spend even one moment slacking. In the next still, he had an awkward smile, coupled with foggy glasses with his jacket covered in snow. Here, he seems dim-witted as he looks at someone through the open door of the house. Through this, one can understand that he has a different personality when he is working as compared to his off time. Nara, on the other hand, is a diligent filmmaker who is known for her actor-like visuals. The first picture shows her dressed up in a gorgeous black dress as she coyly looks at someone off-camera. In the next moment, it looks like she is concentrating on throwing a baseball while she is dressed in home clothes, brush in her mouth and a headband pushing back her hair. She is described as someone who is talented but gets violent when angry- making her come across as an entirely different person.

