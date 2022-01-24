31st Seoul Music Awards Winners List: NCT 127’s first Grand Prize, Main Awards for TBZ and ENHYPEN & more

The 31st Seoul Music Awards took place on January 23, at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, with AOA’s Seolhyun, Boom, and Kim Sung Joo as the hosts. Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year’s Seoul Music Awards saw a single Daesang (Grand Prize) awarded, along with separate Best Album and Best Song Awards.

In particular, NCT 127 took home their first ever Daesang, while NCT Dream won the award for Best Album, and IU won the Best Song award. BTS won three awards, including the World Best Artist award, U+ Idol Live Best Artist award, as well as a Bonsang (Main Award). Meanwhile, trot singer Lim Young Woong had the most wins of the night, taking home four awards in all: the OST Award, Trot Award, Popularity Award (Korea), and a Bonsang.

Check out the complete list of winners, below:

Daesang (Grand Prize): NCT 127

World Best Artist Award: BTS

Best Album Award: NCT Dream

Best Song Award: IU

Popularity Award (Korea): Lim Young Woong

K-Wave Award (outside of Korea): EXO

U+ Idol Live Best Artist Award: BTS

Best Performance Award: STAYC, ENHYPEN

Special Jury Award: Jung Dong Ha

Discovery of the Year: Lang Lee

Bonsang (Main Award): ENHYPEN, Heize, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, aespa, ATEEZ, NCT 127, THE BOYZ, Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IU

Trot Award: Lim Young Woong

R&B/Hip Hop Award: HyunA

Ballad Award: Red Velvet’s Wendy

OST Award: Lim Young Woong

Rookie of the Year: Lee Mujin, OMEGA X, EPEX

Congratulations to all the winners!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ATEEZ to release a new single ‘Don’t Stop’ with UNIVERSE Music on THIS date