32nd Hanteo Music Awards Day 2 Full Winners List: BTS' RM receives special nod; SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE earn Daesang

The 32nd Hanteo Music Awards held its highly anticipated second day of festivities on February 16, celebrating the incredible accomplishments of K-pop artists over the past year. The event, which took place in front of an excited audience, was filled with awe-inspiring performances. Among the most anticipated highlights were the prestigious Daesang Awards, which are the highest honors given at the ceremony. Here’s a detailed look at the full list of winners from the night.

The Artist of the Year category featured an impressive lineup of top K-pop stars who have made major impacts on the industry throughout the year. The winners included RIIZE, IU, SEVENTEEN, PLAVE, ZEROBASEONE, IVE, NewJeans, Youngtak, and NCT DREAM, all of whom have seen incredible success and widespread recognition across both local and international charts.

Meanwhile, the Emerging Artist Award went to EVNNE. In a similar vein, Best Trend Leader was awarded to the rising group RIIZE, who have dominated the K-pop scene with their innovative approach and fresh energy. The Rookie of the Year award recognized the new blood in the industry, with ILLIT and NCT WISH both taking home the honor for their promising futures and rapid growth in the K-pop landscape.

The Special Award categories acknowledged some of the most influential figures in K-pop. BTS’s RM, who has made waves in both the hip-hop world and K-pop, received the Special Award (Hip-Hop) for his contribution to the genre, both as a solo artist and as a member of BTS. Lee Seung Yoon, known for his emotional and powerful musical contributions, received the Special Award (Band), while the incredibly popular Youngtak was honored with the Special Award (Trot).

Furthermore, the Post Generation Award was given to Yena. Blooming Performance Group was awarded to YOUNG POSSE. The Infinite Inspiring Icon award, which celebrates an artist who has served as a role model and source of inspiration to others, went to the legendary INSOONI. The Great Female Artist Award, which recognizes the outstanding achievements of a female solo artist, was presented to Yena.

Hanteo-Choice K-Pop Artist, which is voted by fans, was awarded to 8TURN and LIGHTSUM, two rising groups that have been steadily gaining popularity with their dedicated fanbases and diverse musical styles. The Most Prime Group, awarded to RIIZE, acknowledged the group’s growing global success and their incredible potential to make waves worldwide in the future.

Great Vocal Group was awarded to HYB, a group known for their powerful vocals that has earned them praise across various music platforms. The Next Worldwide Artist honor went to NCT WISH, recognizing their international appeal and their ongoing efforts to bring K-pop to fans around the world. The night’s two biggest moments were the highly coveted Daesang awards, which went to SEVENTEEN and (G)I-DLE. SEVENTEEN took home the Best Album Daesang, while (G)I-DLE claimed the Best Song Daesang.