32nd Hanteo Music Awards: When and where to watch, nominations, hosts, presenters, more
The 2025 Hanteo Music Awards are back with a two-day affair. Here's everything you need to know about the event.
The latest edition of the annual Hanteo Music Awards (HMA) is set to take place over two days on February 15 and 16, 2025 at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. This annual music event in South Korea takes place to celebrate noteworthy K-pop contributions by various artists in the span of a year. Here's all you need to know about the nominations, performance line-up, presenters, streaming details and more.
The 32nd edition of the award show will consider K-pop songs, albums and acts released between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The two-day will be broadcasted for South Korean viewers on MNET and TVING. Global audiences, including Indians, will be able to watch it on the streaming platform BIGCC.
The red carpet will commence at 5:00 PM KST, with the ceremony following at 7:00 PM KST. You Are the Apple of My Eye's Jung Jinyoung and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon are to take on the MC duties of the event.
Nominees list for 32nd HMA:
- Artist of the Year Award (Bonsang): (G)I-dle, Aespa, Ateez, Babymonster, Baekhyun, BoyNextDoor, Cravity, Day6, Eclipse, Enhypen, G-Dragon, Hwang Young Woong, Illit, Itzy, IU, Ive, Jennie, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Kep1er, Kiss of Life, Le Sserafim, Lee Chan-won, Lee Young-ji, Lim Young Woong, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT Wish, NewJeans, Nmixx, P1Harmony, Plave, QWER, Red Velvet, Riize, RM, Rosé, Seventeen, Stray Kids, Taeyeon, The Boyz, Tomorrow X Together, TripleS, Twice, TWS, WayV, Young Tak, Yuqi, Zerobaseone
- Asia: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ Jimin, BTS’ Jin, NCT’s Jaehyun, EXO’s Chanyeol, PLAVE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER, Super Junior – D&E, NCT Taeyong
- North America: ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, EXO’s Chanyeol, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, ITZY, BTS’ Jimin, BTS’ Jin, TXT’s Yeonjun, SF9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, VANNER
- South America: ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, EXO’s Chanyeol, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ J-Hope, BTS’ Jin, BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’s Rose, NCT’s Taeyong, TXT, TWICE’s Tzuyu
- Europe: EXO’s Chanyeol, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, ITZY, BTS’ J-Hope, BTS’ Jimin, BTS’ Jin, NCT’s Taeyong, TXT, Yeonjun, ZEROBASEONE
- Africa: ATEEZ, EXO’s Chanyeol, NCT Doyoung, ITZY, BTS’ J-Hope, BTS’ Jimin, BTS’ Jin, BTS RM, NCT’s Taeyong, Red Velvet’s Wendy
- Oceania: EXO’s Chanyeol, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, NCT’s Jaehyun, BTS’ Jimin, BTS’ Jin, Taeyong, TXT, TWICE, Wendy, Yeonjun
- Rookie of the Year (Female) Award: Artms, Babymonster, Badvillain, Candy Shop, Illit, Izna, Katseye, Madein, Meovv, Rescene, Say My Name, Unis.
- Rookie of the Year (Male) Award: All(H)Ours, ASC2NT, B.D.U, Dxmon, JD1, NCT Wish, Nexz, NOMAD, Nowadays, TIOT, TWS, Waker
- Emerging Artist: LUN8, ARTMS, 8TURN, MEOVV, xikers, YOUNG POSSE, YOUNITE, NEXZ, N.SSign, Hui, FIFTY FIFTY, EVNNE, ARTMS
- Post-Generation Award: YENA, Weeekly, STAYC, PURPLE KISS, DKB, BLITZERS, Billlie, BAE173, DRIPPIN, CIX, EPEX, Kim Hee Jae, TEMPEST, Xdinary Heroes
Performance line-up for 32nd HMA:
- Day 1 line-up includes ARTMS, EPEX, Insooni, Kim Jae Joong, Lee Mujin, Minnie, NOWADAYS, SAY MY NAME, tripleS, TXT, and Yeonjun.
- Day 2 line-up includes 8TURN, Choi Ye Na, EVNNE, HYB (Huh Gak, Shin Yong Jae, Im Han Byul), Lee Seung Yoon, LIGHTSUM, NCT WISH, RIIZE, YOUNG POSSE, and Young Tak.
