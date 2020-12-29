35th Golden Disc Awards: BTS, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids & more are CONFIRMED to perform at the upcoming ceremony

January 9 and 10 is going to be a wild ride for K-pop fans as the 35th Golden Disc Awards recently announced its artist lineup which includes BTS, GOT7 and many more.

Korean music lovers had their hands full in December thanks to the year-end award shows which saw the best of the best being felicitated for their music in 2020. However, this year was very different from awards shows past because of the COVID-19 safety precautions as there wasn't a live audience to cheer the artists on. Nonetheless, our favourite groups and solo artists didn't fall short of giving viewers power-packed performances to be obsessed with.

While we will soon welcome the New Year, we have the 35th Golden Disc Awards to look forward to in January. Divided into two days, January 9 is dedicated to the Digital Song Division while January 10 will be dedicated to the Album Division. While there won't be an audience in attendance, the award ceremony will be broadcast in Korean via JTBC. Now, as per Star Today and Soompi, the 35th Golden Disc Awards' artist lineup has officially been announced. BTS, GOT7, TWICE, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, Oh My Girl and NU'EST will be a part of the award show and pre-recording their performances to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Interestingly, at the 35th Golden Disc Awards, all the artists announced for the lineup have been nominated for the Bonsang (Main Award) in either the Album or Digital Song division with some receiving nominations in both.

It will indeed be a fun-filled two-day extravaganza for music fans!

Whose performance are you most excited to see at the 35th Golden Disc Awards?

