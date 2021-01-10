35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 Winners: BTS picks Daesang, EXO and BLACKPINK bag wins too

Day 2 of the 35th Golden Disc Awards has ended and BTS picked up a Daesang. The group bagged the Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7. Here are the other winners of the day.

The second day of the Golden Disc Awards has concluded and BTS has received the Daesang. The septet was awarded the Album of the Year (Daesang). The group bagged the award for their album Map of the Soul: 7, which released last February. BTS also bagged Album Division Bonsang (Best Album). The award was also presented to NCT, EXO, Baekhyun, TXT, GOT7, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and NCT 127. BTS also bagged Curaprox Golden Disc Most Popular Artist on the Day 2 of the awards show.Â

These wins took BTS's total wins at the 35th Golden Disc Awards to four. The Bangtan Boys received the Digital Song Division Bonsang on day 1. ENHYPEN, TREASURE and Kim Ho Joong were presented with Best Rookie Artist award. Meanwhile, EXO bagged QQ Music Fanâ€™s Choice K-pop Artist.Â

Check out the complete 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 winners' list below:Â

Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS

Album Division Bonsang (Best Album): NCT, EXO, Baekhyun, TXT, GOT7, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, BTS

Best OST: Jo Jung Suk

Best Performance: (G)I-DLE, Stray Kids

Curaprox Golden Disc Most Popular Artist: BTS

Cosmopolitan Artist Award: NCT 127

QQ Music Fanâ€™s Choice K-pop Artist: EXO

Best Rookie Artist: ENHYPEN, TREASURE, Kim Ho Joong

As translated by BTS fan, Sel (@BTStranslation_), following the win, Namjoon turned towards Jin and asked him how it feels to win the popularity award. "I feel really really good.. and a popularity award, you only get this if you're popular isn't it?" Seokjin responded. "Ah we are popular too, it feels really so real now.. & the moment we receive it, it feels like "Ah we got popular too" & it makes me feel really happy! What about Jimin sshi?" he went on. Jimin said he was very happy and thanked his fellow members.Â

