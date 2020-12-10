35th Golden Disk Awards nominees for major categories revealed; Fans think GFRIEND, ASTRO snubbed

The 35th Golden Disk Awards has officially announced the nominees for their 2021 ceremony. Did your favourite group make it?

The 35th Golden Disk Awards, one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in South Korea has officially revealed the nominees for the major categories! Only Songs and albums that were released between November 2019 and November 2020 are eligible for the awards. For the awards in the album division, the minimum number of tracks, excluding intros, outros and instrumental tracks, have to be at least 6 to be counted as eligible for the nominations. OSTs and project songs like those from Refund Sisters and SSAK3 will also not be counted. Sales and streaming data until the middle of December will be reflected in the results.

The 35th Golden Disk Awards will be held on the 9th and 10th of January, 2021 with the first day accorded to the Digital Song Division and the second day to the Album Division. The ceremony will have no audiences and will be conducted in un-tact mode. The final winners will be chosen in a ratio of 6:4 with 60% based on sales and 40% based on the judges’ scores. The judging panel will include Golden Disk Awards’ executive committee and 50 industry specialists like music directors, music journalists and more.

Fans are quite agitated at the fact that the Rookie of the Year award has no female or girl group nominees and that GFRIEND, IZ*ONE and ASTRO, despite having performed incredibly well, have bagged no nominations at all.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees for the major categories below:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

Apink – “Dumhdurum”

Baek Ji Young – “No love, No Heartbreak”

Baek Yerin – “Square (2017)”

BLACKPINK – “How You Like That”

BOL4 – “Leo” (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – “Dynamite”

CHANGMO – “METEOR”

Davichi – “Dear.”

Hwang In Wook – “Sad Drinking”

Hwasa – “Maria”

ITZY – “WANNABE”

IU – “Blueming”

Jessi – “NUNUNANA”

Jin Minho – “half”

Park Jin Young – “When We Disco” (Duet with Sunmi)

Kim Na Young, Yang Da Il – “Goodbye List”

Lee Hi – “HOLO”

Lim Young Woong – “Trust in me”

MAMAMOO – “HIP”

MC MONG – “FAME” (Feat. Song Ga In, Chancellor)

M.C the MAX – “BLOOM”

Noel – “Late Night”

Oh My Girl – “Nonstop”

OVAN – “I Need You”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

Sin Ye Young – “why break up?”

Sunmi – “pporappippam”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

VIBE – “Call me back”

Zico – “Any Song”

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

AB6IX – “VIVID”

ATEEZ – “ZERO : FEVER Part.1”

Baekhyun – “Delight”

BLACKPINK – “THE ALBUM”

BTS – “MAP OF THE SOUL : 7”

CRAVITY – “HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO – SEASON 2.”

EXO – “OBSESSION”

EXO-SC – “1 Billion Views”

GOT7 – “DYE”

ITZY – “Not Shy”

IU – “Love poem”

Kai – “KAI”

Kang Daniel – “MAGENTA”

Kim Ho Joong – “We Are Family”

MAMAMOO – “TRAVEL”

MONSTA X – “FATAL LOVE”

NCT – “RESONANCE Pt.1”

NCT 127 – “NCT #127 Neo Zone”

NU’EST – “The Table”

Red Velvet-Irene & Seulgi – “Monster”

SEVENTEEN – “Heng:garæ”

Stray Kids – “IN生 (IN LIFE)”

Suho – “Self-Portrait

Super Junior-K.R.Y – “When We Were Us”

SuperM – “Super One”

Taemin – “Never Gonna Dance Again : Act 1”

TXT – “The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY”

TWICE – “MORE & MORE”

Wonho – “Love Synonym #1 : Right for Me”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “EQUAL”

Rookie Artist of the Year

CRAVITY

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

H&D

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Eun Sang

MCND

Sin Ye Young

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

Popularity Award

Apink

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

BTS

CRAVITY

Davichi

ENHYPEN

EXO

GOT7

ITZY

IU

Kang Daniel

Kim Ho Joong

Lee Hi

Lim Young Woong

MAMAMOO

MONSTA X

NCT

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Sunmi

Super Junior-K.R.Y.

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Zico

Voting is only open for the Popularity Award category which is completely determined by fan votes and not by sales or judges’ scores. You can vote for your favourite artist here.

What do you think of the nominations? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

