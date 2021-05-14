365 Days: Michele Morrone's erotic drama CONFIRMED to have sequels; Will return for two more parts

365 Days to get not one but two sequels which will be eyeing a 2022 release date and will be released on Netflix.

Netflix just announced a major update for 365 days fans. After much speculations, it has now been confirmed that the Polish erotic drama is all set to get sequels. According to Deadline, the film will not get one but two sequels. The film generated a lot of hype after it was added on Netflix last June. 365 Day's overnight success also made Michele Morrone an internet heartthrob. Luckily, for the sequels, it has been confirmed that the actor will be returning with his co-star Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

As reported by Deadline, the sequels will also have some new faces including model and actor Simone Susinna. The directors of the original film, Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes will be working on the sequels too. Considering the massive success of the first film, the sequels are expected to get bigger and better.

Despite facing backlash online as netizens claimed the movie glorified sexual assault and Stockholm Syndrome, it managed to create records when it comes to streaming. As per the Deadline report, the film managed to hit Netflix’s Top 10 list in over 90 countries and was the fourth most-searched movie on Google globally last year.

It has been reported that the sequels will be based on Polish author Blanka Lipinska's books which also inspired the original film. The author while speaking to Deadline said, "I’m so excited to show fans of my novels all over the world this fresh look at the characters and to continue Laura and Massimo’s story.” The sequels are reportedly being shot back to back and will be eyeing a release for 2022.

