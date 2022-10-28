365 Days star Michele Morrone accuses Shilla Hotel of racism; Korean luxury chain refutes

Michele Morrone in South Korea The actor’s recent updates show that he has visited South Korea for 365 Days promotions and was staying at one of the finest hotels in the country, known for its high-end clientele- Shilla Hotel . A well known brand that has catered to many famous Korean weddings and continues to be a known spot for its expensive stay and service, was accused by the actor of being racist.

365 Days , the globally popular Netflix film, gave fame to the Italian actor Michele Morrone following its release in 2020 for his portrayal of the kidnapper and a mafia member Massimo Torricelli. Following this the actor has gone on to become an international star and continues to be welcomed by fans with his most recent visit to Asia.

Michele Morrone claims against Shilla Hotel

While speaking with his 15.6 million fans on Instagram, the actor shared a story where he spoke about his stay in Seoul. He wrote, “It’s not my habit to write something like this but this time I feel like doing it: If you wanna visit Seoul NEVER go to Shilla hotel. Probably the internal politics of this hotel teaches disrespect to people who come from a culture other than the asian one.” He continued, “My parents taught me to respect everyone in front of me without judging anyone. I am 32 years old and have visited almost all over the world, but I have never been treated like this before in a hotel (which I pay for). Other than that (this hotel) I’m incredibly in love with this culture, the food it’s crazy good and the people are so nice and kind with me, especially my fans! I love Seoul! (heart emoji)”.

Shilla Hotel’s response

The luxury hotel chain has responded to his claims of racism with their own statement where they claim that all of this was a misunderstanding. They spoke about having particular rooms that allow smoking but could not give more details about Michele Morrone’s room or demands as it would be disclosing his personal information. They claim to have cleared the misunderstanding and denied giving preferential treatment to their Asian customers.