‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone may collaborate with Karan Johar for his Bollywood debut: Report

Italian actor and heartthrob Michele Morrone increased his audience by many folds with the release of his Polish erotic drama ‘365 Days’ on a leading OTT platform. He imbibed a huge fan following with fans spread around the world including India. Michelle in several interviews has mentioned previously that he will be willing to consider a Bollywood film if a ‘beautiful’ script came along. His wish might not be far from getting true. According to a report in ETimes, it is believed that considering Michelle’s popularity in the country, producer Karan Johar reached out to him and approached him to participate in a Dharmatic Entertainment venture.

A source has told ETimes that, “Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house." If this venture gets on the floor then Indian fans would be able to experience the swooning charm of this hunk in a desi flick. So far there is no confirmation on the matter regarding if Michelle will be signing a Bollywood film soon or not.

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has some major films waiting in the wings either underproduction or awaiting a release date. Some of the much-awaited Dharma films include Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’, Siddharth Malhotra led war venture ‘Shershaah’, and ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vijay Deverakonda’s Hindi debut ‘Liger’, Deepika Padukone starrer Untitled Shakun Batra film, Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, and Vicky Kaushal led ‘Mr. Lele’ are also some exciting ventures from the production house.

