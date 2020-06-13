365 DNI: Will there be a sequel to the Michele Morrone starrer erotic drama film?

Are the creators of 365 DNI working on the sequel of the erotic drama film starring Michele Morrone? Read on to find out.

Polish erotic film 365 DNI was released on Netflix earlier this month and was an instant hit. Within just hours after releasing, the film was trending on social media and people could not stop talking about it. The movie, which makes Fifty Shades of Grey look like a Disney film, caught the viewers’ attention because of its jaw-dropping erotic scenes. The plotline revolves around a 'fiery executive' Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is kidnapped and imprisoned on a holiday to Sicily by mafia boss Massimo Torricelli (played by Michele Morrone).

“A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him,” the film’s description reads. The movie is based on author Blanka Lipińska's novel of the same name and features scenes of BDSM, voyeurism, and multiple other kinky sex sequences. Now, the fans are curious to know if there is going to be a sequel to the film. But the makers have not confirmed a second movie as of yet.

However, it is quite possible that the creators might decide to treat the fans to a sequel featuring fan favourite Massimo Torricelli. It should be noted that the film is based on a novel trilogy, and that the makers have a lot of material for a sequel or two. The second book in the trilogy is titled Ten Dzien (This Day) and the third book is called Kolejne 365 DNI (Another 365 Days). While the books are available in Polish, they have not been released in English yet. Considering the response received by the first film, a sequel might be in works.

