36th Golden Disc Awards to be held on THIS date, nominations to be revealed soon

The Golden Disc Awards, one of the most beloved and looked forward to nights in the South Korean music industry, has announced its plans to be held on January 8. This has always been a revered event for fans and their favourite singers alike as the event is known to be akin to a festival bringing everyone together.

The nominees for the awards will be revealed on December 8 on the Golden Disc Awards website while the event itself has been scheduled for January 8, 3 PM KST (11:30 AM IST) at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Last year, the ceremony took place in ontact (online contact) mode where fans could not attend the show personally. This year, the team has said that there is a possibility of a live audience; however, the same can only be confirmed after considering the situation and government guidelines in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of positive cases in the country.

The production team has also announced that the criteria for the awards will be separate depending on the type of award. Albums and songs released between November 2020 and mid-November 2021 will be taken into consideration. Any releases that overlapped with last year’s award schedule will also be considered for this year.

So as to not affect the major awards like Grand Prize (Daesang), Bonsang, Best Rookie Artist awards, and others with popularity voting, they will be set under the judging criteria of streaming counts and album sales. Winners will be decided based on a 60 percent sales count until mid-December 2021 and 40 percent judges’ scores. The Popularity Award will remain as a 100 percent fan voted category.

