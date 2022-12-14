37th Golden Disc Awards announce 2nd performance lineup: BTS’ J-Hope, IVE, (G)I-DLE, PSY and more join

Golden Disc Awards has announced its 2nd lineup of the performing artists. The first lineup included some amazing groups increasing the viewers anticipation towards the show.

On December 14, 2022 37th Golden Disc Awards announced its second lineup of the performing artists. (G)I-DLE, BE’O, BIG Naughty, IVE, BTS’ J-Hope, PSY, and Younha will be joining the performance lineup.

(G)I-DLE is nominated for a Bonsang in the digital division for their song ‘TOMBOY’ and their album ‘I love’ is also nominated for Bonsang in the album division. IVE has been nominated for the ‘Rookie artist of the Year,’ and also for a Bonsang for their track ‘LOVE DIVE.’ BE’O will attend The Golden Disc Awards for the first time and is nominated for ‘Counting Stars (Feat. Beenzino),’ as well as for ‘Beyond Love (Feat. 10CM).’ BTS’ J-Hope is nominated for a Bonsang with his album ‘Jack In The Box’ in the album division. PSY is also nominated for a Bonsang in the digital division for his track ‘That That (prod. & feat. BTS’s Suga). Younha will also attend the award show after her recent release ‘Event Horizon.’

1st performance lineup for the 37th Golden Disc Awards

On December 7, 2022 the first lineup for the show was announced. IIt included popular groups such as NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, and TREASURE.

NewJeans is nominated for ‘Rooke artist of the Year’ as well as for a Bonsang for their album. LE SSERAFIM is all ready to set the stage on fire with their hit songs ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ and ‘LE SSERAFIM.’ Fans are eager to watch what kind of performance SEVENTEEN will deliver because they will also be present at the award show. Stray Kids, also known as the powerhouse of K-pop will also present at the award ceremony. ENHYPEN who won ‘Best Rookie Artist’ at the 35th GDA will also be present. TREASURE who are known for their hit songs ‘JIKJIN’ and ‘DARARI’ will also be a part of the award show.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards will take place on January 7, 2023 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand!