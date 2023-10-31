38th Golden Disc Awards unveils location and date for upcoming awards ceremony

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will be held internationally this year. The exact date and the venue for the awards event have been revealed by the committee that oversees the event. This is the fifth time The Golden Disc Awards will be held outside South Korea. Previously the 37th edition was held in Bangkok, Thailand on January 7, 2023.

The Golden Disc Awards are to be held at this location

The 38th edition of The Golden Disc Awards will be held on January 6, 2024. It will be organized at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia. The committee of The Golden Disc Awards shared that owing to the influence of K-pop increasing gradually in the global music market, requests from Asian fans continue to pour in to meet their fellow K-pop artists.

They further shared that to keep the trend ongoing, a decision was made to host the event in Jakarta to create more opportunities for diverse domestic and foreign music fans who will be able to communicate through K-pop. Jakarta International Stadium is known to hold a capacity of 80,000 people. It is also the venue for the U-17 World Cup which will be held on November 10. Before this, the event was held in Japan, Malaysia, and China. Nominations for the 38th Golden Disc Awards will be announced on December 4.

Previous winners of The Golden Disc Awards 2023

Let's have a look at the previous winners. The 37th edition of The Golden Disc Awards saw BTS winning the Album of the Year Daesang (Grand Prize) for the 6th year. IVE won the Digital Song of the Year Daesang and Rookie Artist of the Year Award. The latter title was also shared by LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans.

Artist of the Year was awarded to PSY while SEVENTEEN took home the Best Performance award. TREASURE won the best Group title and (G)I-DLE and Stray Kids were the Most Popular Artist title holders.

