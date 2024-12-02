39th Golden Disc Awards: Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN and more earn nominations

Explore All Fashion Categories

Keerthy Suresh’s powder blue saree worth Rs 1,54,000 is your minimal yet spicy wedding season fix

Suhana Khan exudes effortless charm in black top and blue jeans that seem basic but are perfect to level up your everyday style game

Kareena Kapoor surely doesn’t need extra shine as her Sabyasachi sequined saree is enough to spot Bebo from miles away

5 effortlessly stylish winter party outfits ft Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur, and more

Shraddha Kapoor looks ravishing in David Koma’s off-the-shoulder wool mini dress paired with Rs 3 lakh heart clutch bag

Sonam Kapoor in shirt-skirt and Kiara Advani in maxi dress is the floral freshness your wardrobe needs

Sonam Kapoor’s jaw-dropping appearance in green Miss Sohee gown is very Aisha-coded; cross necklace and accessories steal the spotlight

Palak Tiwari's gorgeous look in black midi dress commands attention; it perfectly blends elegance and drama at every step

Shraddha Kapoor's chikankari suit is the ethnic upgrade your travel wardrobe has been waiting for