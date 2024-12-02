39th Golden Disc Awards: Stray Kids, TXT, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN and more earn nominations
TXT, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, Stary Kids, and more popular K-pop acts have bagged nominations in many categories at the 39th Golden Disc Awards. Read on to know more.
The 39th Golden Disc Awards is set to be held in January 2025. Ahead of the highly-anticipated ceremony, the nominations list has been unveiled. From popular groups like TXT, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, NewJeans, and ILLIT to leading soloists like BIBI and IU, many K-pop acts have earned nominations across various categories. Let's have a look at the full list.
On December 2, the 39th Golden Disc Awards announced the nominees for this year. The artists were shortlisted based on their songs and albums released between November 2023 to November 2024. There are a total of three categories- Digital Song Division, Album Division, and Rookie Artist of the Year.
The nominees in each category are:
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- aespa – Supernova
- BABYMONSTER – SHEESH
- BIBI – Bam Yang Gang
- DAY6 – Welcome to the Show
- (G)I-DLE – fate
- ILLIT – Magnetic
- IU – Love wins all
- IVE – HEYA
- KISS OF LIFE – Sticky
- LE SSERAFIM – EASY
- Lee Mu Jin – Episode
- Lee Young Ji – Small girl (feat. D.O.)
- Lim Jae Hyun – Rhapsody of Sadness
- NewJeans – How Sweet
- QWER – T.B.H
- RIIZE – Love 119
- Taeyeon – To. X
- TWS – plot twist
- VIVIZ – MANIAC
- Zico – SPOT! (feat. Jennie)
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- aespa – Armageddon
- ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL
- BABYMONSTER – DRIP
- Baekhyun – Hello, World
- BOYNEXTDOOR – 19.99
- ENHYPEN – ROMANCE : UNTOLD
- (G)I-DLE – 2
- IVE – IVE SWITCH
- NCT 127 – WALK
- NCT DREAM – DREAM( )SCAPE
- NCT WISH – Steady
- NMIXX – Fe3O4: BREAK
- PLAVE – ASTERUM : 134-1
- RIIZE – RIIZING
- SEVENTEEN – SPILL THE FEELS
- Stray Kids – ATE
- TWICE – With YOU-th
- TXT – The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY
- Yuqi – YUQ1
- ZEROBASEONE – You had me at HELLO
Rookie Artist of the Year
- ALL(H)OURS
- AMPERS&ONE
- BABYMONSTER
- ILLIT
- NCT WISH
- NEXZ
- NOWADAYS
- ONE PACT
- TWS
- UNIS
The 39th Golden Disc Awards is set to be held on January 4 and 5, 2025 at the Fukuoka PayPay Dome in Japan. True Beauty stars Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young, along with Sung Si Kyung will be the MC trio for the upcoming ceremony.
