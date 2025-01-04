39th Golden Disk Awards Day 1: aespa's Supernova wins Daesang, LE SSERAFIM wins best group, New Jeans named cosmopolitan artist
Girls groups like LE SSERAFIM, aespa, ILLIT, NewJeans dominated day 1 of the 2025 Golden Disk Awards Day 1. Check full list of winner.
Day 1 of the 29th Golden Disk Awards show took place today on January 4, 2025 at Mizuho PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan. The K-pop idols flew to the venue to attend the ceremony a few days prior to the event. Girl groups like LE SSERAFIM, aespa, New Jeans and soloists like IU and BIBI have bagged awards.
Check the full list of winners at the 2025 Golden Disk Awards Day 1 here:
- Song of the Year Digital (Daesang): Supernova by aespa
- Best Group: LE SSERAFIM
- Cosmopolitan Artist: NewJeans
- Rookie of the Year: ILLIT, TWS
- Best Band: Day 6
- Popular Artist (Female): LE SSERAFIM
- Best OST: Love You with All My Heart by Crush
- Best Digital Song (Bonsang):
- Fate by (G)I-DLE
- Sticky by KISS OF LIFE
- Supernova by aespa
- How Sweet by NewJeans
- Magnetic by ILLIT
- Welcome to the Show by Day6
- plot twist by TWS
- Bam Yang Gang by BIBI
- Love wins all by IU
- To. X by Taeyeon
The January 6 lineup of performers included— aespa, DAY6, (G)I-DLE, ILLIT, KISS OF LIFE, BIBI, Crush, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, TWS, and Close Your Eyes, the boy group created through JTBC's reality survival show, Project 7. Clips of the Close Your Eyes' performance has been circulating on social media, with the fans appreciating the newbie group's live vocals and on-stage confidence.
NewJeans also impressed with their act in the 2025 Golden Disk Awards. They performed their award-winning track How Sweet, and it was their first performance after leaving their agency ADOR.
The Daesang-winning girl group aespa as usual rocked the stage with their electrifying performance. They entertained the audience with their hit track Supernova.
The January 4 event was hosted by Sung Si Kyung, Cha Eun Woo, and Moon Ga Young. Fans were thrilled at the reunion of the True Beauy stars- Cha Eun Woo, and Moon Ga Young. They looked amazing in monotone black outfits.
