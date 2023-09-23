'3D': BTS' Jungkook hints at his next project at Global Citizen Festival rehearsal, fans speculate

BTS' Jungkook was seen rehearsing for his Global Citizen Festival at the venue recently. BTS fans who are called ARMY were quick to catch a sneak peek of the artist at the rehearsals. Jungkook was looking dashing and passed off chill vibes in his ripped jeans. During the rehearsal, a video played on the big screen hinted about his possible next project ‘3D’ as fans speculate on X (formerly Twitter).

Will ‘3D’ be BTS’ Jungkook’s next project?

While BTS’ Jungkook was busy doing the soundcheck rehearsals for his upcoming performance at the Global Citizen Festival, fans were quick to take notes of all the possible hints they could find at the moment while cheering on for their favorite artist. Fans who were present at the venue took to X (formerly Twitter) to share snippets along with a twist of possible hints.

One of the videos shared by a fan showed Jungkook rehearsing for his upcoming live performance and a video was played on the big screen behind him that looked like a possible announcement for his next project. Various moving shots of BTS' Jungkook were compiled into a video with the artist's name along with '3D' written at the end. Fans were quick to take hints and their detective hats on.

Jungkook was busy dropping hits all this while

What followed next was one of the clips from BTS' Jungkook's recent appearance on SUGA's Suchwita show. When asked by Yoongi what were his next plans, Jungkook was quick to reply that after Seven's release, there would be another single release along with his mini-album release in November.

This sent fans speculating whether the announcement video that hinted at '3D' is his upcoming single or a pre-release single from his mini-album. When Jungkook got together to celebrate TXT Yeonjun's birthday there too he hinted at 3 while posing in a video with Bang Si Hyuk, HYBE's Chairman which fans were quick to dig up during their possible investigations. We will have to wait and see what BTS' Jungkook has in store for us.

