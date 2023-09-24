3D: BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with concept photos, teaser films for upcoming solo single feat Jack Harlow

BTS member Jungkook surprised everyone by announcing his collaboration single with Jack Harlow. While the Seven singer performed at the Global Citizen Festival, it was confirmed that he would be soon releasing a song called 3D in just a few days. Jungkook induced excitement among BTS fans as soon as he dropped the teaser films and the concept photos for the upcoming solo song.

BTS' Jungkook's 3D teaser films and concept photos out

On September 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced Jungkook's upcoming solo single called 3D to be released on the 29th of this month. Jungkook caught fans off guard with this collaboration single featuring Jack Harlow. Jungkook made headlines once again with the announcement of this collaboration and fans can not seem to contain their happiness as this would be the second solo single by Jungkook this year. They also dropped six concept photos titled 1D, where the Butter singer flaunted his striking visuals. The agency also released two teaser films named '3D' Hero Film 01 and '3D' Hero Film 02 respectively. In both the teaser films, he radiated distinct yet very similar energy, he posed showing off his sharp looks in different outfits and settings.

This has raised anticipation among fans as they wait for the song to drop. According to the agency, Jungkook plans to show three dimensions of an unattainable individual through sharp expressions. This Pop R&B track is scheduled to release at 1 PM, on Friday, September 29, 2023 (KST).

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook previously headlined the Global Citizen Music Festival held in New York on September 23. As anticipated, he gave an absolutely fantastic performance at the festival. During the sound check, many fans captured glimpses of him rehearsing his setlist. That's when a teaser played in the background which led many fans to assume it could be a possible musical comeback. Just a day later, the agency confirmed by officially announcing 3D as the upcoming single by Jungkook. He commenced his set at the festival by performing popular hits Still With You and Euphoria. He also completed a medley of songs like Butter, Permission to Dance, and Dynamite by BTS which are widely popular among fans and casual listeners.

