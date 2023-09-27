3D: BTS' Jungkook's upcoming MV to be filmed by Taylor Swift's Lover, You Need To Calm Down’s director

BTS' Jungkook's new music video for his upcoming single 3D featuring Jack Harlow will be out on September 29. Prior to this BIGHIT MUSIC recently released a teaser giving fans a glimpse into the golden maknae's upcoming single. The person who participated in directing the upcoming music video for 3D has previously worked with pop icon Taylor Swift. An announcement for Jungkook's new song 3D was made at the Global Citizen Festival.

3D’s music video director has also worked on Taylor Swift’s music videos

The teaser video released by BTS' label has been widely received by the group's fandom. One thing that caught many people's eyes was the director of 3D's music video. The man who directed the music video for Jungkook's upcoming digital single is Drew Kirsch. He has previously worked with Taylor Swift directing music videos for her songs Lover and You Need To Calm Down. Drew has also worked with Jungkook before on the music video for his collaborative single Left & Right with Charlie Puth. The music video for Lover currently has 245 million views whereas You Need To Calm Down has 319 million views. Drew Kirsch also directed the music video for Left & Right where he was praised for capturing stunning visuals all over. It is currently at 369 million views.

About Jungkook's upcoming single 3D

In an unexpected turn of events, BTS' Jungkook gave a jaw-dropping surprise to people who were present at his Global Citizen Festival performance. He announced the news about his upcoming digital single 3D. Jungkook who is already creating havoc on the music charts with his first digital single Seven will be dropping another bomb song. 3D is a digital single featuring American rapper Jack Harlow. The single will be released on September 29. According to his label, 3D will reflect an even more mature side of Jungkook compared to Seven. 3D aims to talk about emotions one feels toward an unattainable person through the perspectives of the first, second, and third dimensions.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' stalkers receive interim restraining orders amid ongoing investigation, fans recall Jungkook's comments