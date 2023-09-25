3D: Jack Harlow reacts to BTS' Jungkook's new digital single announcement

BTS' Jungkook who recently performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City took the fans by surprise when he played an announcement clip on the screen about his upcoming new digital single 3D. Jungkook's new digital single 3D will feature American rapper Jack Harlow. This will be the Euphoria singer's second digital single after Seven. If things go as planned you may next see a mini-album announcement after 3D's release.

Jack Harlow reacts to 3D's announcement news

After the announcement for 3D's release was made, Jack Harlow took to his Instagram to share a story reacting to the news. He posted an Instagram giving off his chill vibe along with a Korean heart, yes the ones that our beloved Korean idols and actors make while posing for the cameras. Jack Harlow is known for his hit single Whats Poppin which peaked at #2 in Billboard Hot 100. He is also known for songs like First Class, Industry Baby with Lil Nas X, and the hip hop album Jackman. Jack Harlow as an artist is known for his unique style, hard work, and lyrical ability. Jack Harlow has won several awards including Billboard awards, and MTV VMAs. He has also been nominated six times at the Grammy Awards.

BTS' Jungkook's upcoming single, 3D

Jungkook will be releasing a new digital single called 3D. This will be his second solo release after Seven which came out in July 2021. 3D, a single featuring Jack Harlow will be released on September 29 at 1 PM KST. The announcement was made after his Global Citizen Festival performance. 3D is a pop R&B song that aims to portray emotions one feels for an unattainable person from the perspective of first, second, and third dimensions. 3D will be showing a more mature side of BTS' Jungkook compared to Seven. During his appearance on Suchwita, when asked about his future music plans, Jungkook replied that after Seven he had a digital single followed by a mini-album probably in November.

