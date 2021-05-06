4 best moments from Lisa and Jisoo’s date vlog on LILI’s FILM that had us smiling pretty wide!

Lisa’s latest vlog on LILI Films is her date with eldest BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Watch the video and know about the best five moments here.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa opened her YouTube account a few years ago and started posting vlogs and dance videos on it. Her latest vlog is about her date with Jisoo, where they eat, go shopping and roam around a garden near Namsan Tower. She uploaded the vlog yesterday, on May 5, and we can’t stop watching it because of how cute they both look in it! While the whole video is full of cute moments, we’re listing the best four below!

When Jisoo decided Lisa’s next vlog location and left it up to her

The girls heard an aeroplane flying by and Jisoo wondered out loud if they were going to Jejudo (Jeju Island). Lisa excitedly asked her unnie if they should go to Jeju Island together to which she replied, ‘Let’s go!’ Then proceeded to announce that the next filming will be in Jeju Island! When Lisa asked ‘Really?’ with a surprised face, a calm Jisoo said, ‘I guess you’ll deal with it since you’re the owner of the channel’.

Jisoo’s “How do they not know this!”

Lisa, in her 0327 Photobook Unboxing video, showed a photobook with someone holding a teddy bear. She asked Jisoo if it was her hand and even said that there were no comments mentioning whose hand it was. Jisoo then said that it was hers! She got jokingly upset saying, ‘This is ME! Why do you guys not know it!’

Lisa and Jisoo deciding names for LiLi’s subscribers

While eating lunch, Lisa mentioned about choosing a name for her subscribers. She talked about one name that many fans suggested - LILIES. Jisoo then came up with the name ‘Lively’, which is a mix of ‘lovely’ and ‘Lisa’. She then suggested another name, of calling them ‘Ppu Chin’, which is an abbreviation of Ppu Ppu’s Chingu (Friends)!

When they spent the day’s end like any normal BFFs!

The girls walked closely with hands on each other’s shoulders and even posed in a super cute way for pictures. Jisoo even said ‘Long time no date’ and Lisa let out a cute laugh. They then clicked each other’s pictures in a flower-filled garden and ended it with the cutest ‘Subscribe, Like and Click on the Bell icon’!

Watch the vlog here:

How did you like the vlog? What was your favourite part in it? Let us know in the comments below!

